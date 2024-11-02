GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple accused by NLRB of deterring employees from discussing pay equity

Apple has been accused by the National Labor Relations Board of trying to prevent employees from discussing pay equity

Published - November 02, 2024 08:42 am IST

Reuters
Apple in a statement provided by a spokesperson said: “We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing [File]

Apple in a statement provided by a spokesperson said: “We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple has been accused by the National Labor Relations Board of trying to prevent employees from discussing pay equity and forcing an engineer who circulated a wage survey to quit, the agency said on Friday.

The complaint issued by the NLRB General Counsel on Thursday is the third in a month to claim that Apple has illegally deterred employees from discussing issues such as sex bias and pay discrimination with each other and the media, including by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack.

The new complaint alleges that Apple barred workers from creating a Slack channel to discuss pay equity and from discussing a policy outlining financial incentives for reaching sales goals.

Apple takes 22% value share in Q3 2024 in India with iPhone 16, iPhone 15 shipments, and market expansion

And in 2021, the company forced the engineer, Cher Scarlett, to quit after she posted an online survey where coworkers could anonymously share information about their wages, job levels, years of experience and personal demographics, according to the complaint.

Apple in a statement provided by a spokesperson said: "We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing.”

The tech giant has said in response to other recent complaints that it is committed to maintaining "a positive and inclusive workplace" and takes employees' concerns seriously.

Laurie Burgess, Scarlett's lawyer, in an email said "we are delighted to see the NLRB issue a complaint against Apple and look forward to holding it accountable at trial for its extensive violations of workers' labor rights."

Absent a settlement, an administrative law judge will hold an initial hearing in the case in June. The judge's ruling can be reviewed by the five-member board, whose decisions can be appealed to federal appeals courts.

The complaint seeks to force Apple to reinstate Scarlett and make her whole for backpay and other financial harms stemming from constructive discharge. The general counsel is also seeking to require the company to conduct trainings on workers' labour rights.

Apple is facing at least two other pending NLRB cases claiming it fired an employee at its Cupertino, California, headquarters for criticising managers and illegally interfered with a union campaign at a retail store in Atlanta. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:42 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / labour legislation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.