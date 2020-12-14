Apple’s App Store revenue share from developers earning under $1 million is just 2%

14 December 2020 22:42 IST

This comes following Apple’s announcement that developers earning less than $1 million annually would be entitled to 85% of the revenue share.

App developers that have generated less than $1 million from Apple’s App Store this year account for only 2% of games revenue, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The firm analysed 1,12,000 developers over the year, and noted that about 29,000 of them have earned revenue from at least one game. Nearly 3% of these developers have generated over $38 billion in player spending, close to 98% of total App Store revenue.

Approximately half of all games publishers tracked generated less than $1,000 in player spending from their games, while 23% accumulated less than $10,000. Those earning less than $100,000 accounted for 90% of the total revenue.

Meanwhile, publishers earning between $1 million and $1.5 million accounted for 0.6% of all companies, generating 0.5% of total revenue.

The share of publishers making less than $1 million has shrunk, with more than 98% falling into this segment in 2018, and 97.3% in 2019.

Apple’s decision to reduce the revenue share to 15% for smaller businesses is a significant change in its longstanding policy of taking a 70/30 split, Sensor Tower noted.

The move will have little impact on Apple’s profits, but still shakes up the market and may lead to other platform holders following suit in a revenue share reduction.