Anthropic to provide Claude AI models to U.S. defense agencies

Published - November 08, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Anthropic’s Claude 3 and 3.5 models will be integrated with Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform and hosted on AWS

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic AI will be partnering with Palantir and AWS to offer Claude’s range of AI models to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anthropic AI has said that it will be partnering with data analytics company Palantir and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer Claude’s range of AI models to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. The AI startup said that it will be use Palantir’s data tools to process large amounts of data so government operations can get quick insights by identifying patterns quickly. 

The firms said Claude 3 and 3.5 models will be integrated with Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform and hosted on AWS. Palantir and AWS have been awarded Impact Level 6 (IL6) certification by the U.S. Department of Defense -- deemed critical for national security. Such certifications entail “maximum protection” against unauthorised access and tampering. 

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing responsible AI solutions to U.S. classified environments, enhancing analytical capabilities and operational efficiencies in vital government operations,” said Kate Earle Jensen, Head of Sales and Partnerships, Anthropic. 

U.S. aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets, navigate without GPS and more

The Amazon-backed firm had marketed itself as a safety-first alternative to rival OpenAI. But the company’s terms of service doesn’t bar its models from being used for “legally authorised foreign intelligence analysis, identifying covert influence campaigns and providing warning in advance of potential miliary activities.”

A few days ago, Meta said that it will be making Llama models available to the U.S. military for national security purposes. Last week, a Reuters report shared that Chinese researchers were building military applications on top of Meta’s Llama model. 

OpenAI has also formed tie-ups with the U.S. Defense Department.

