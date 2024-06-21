Anthropic launches newest AI model, three months after its last

Anthropic, a startup backed by Google and Amazon.com, on Thursday released an updated artificial intelligence model and a new layout to boost user productivity, continuing an industry sprint to push technology's frontier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three months after rolling out its Claude 3 family of AI models, Anthropic said it was launching Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Compared with Claude 3 Opus - which CEO Dario Amodei in March called the "Rolls-Royce of models" - Anthropic's latest system scores higher on benchmark exams, runs about twice as fast, and is priced for software developers at a fifth the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI "models are a bit more fungible than cars," Amodei told Reuters. "I don't have to buy them and hold onto them for 20 years. That's one advantage of our field."

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Like Anthropic, ChatGPT's creator OpenAI, Google and others are similarly touting AI advances at a breakneck pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

For consumers, Anthropic has made its latest technology available for free at Claude.ai and in an iOS app. It also is letting web users opt into a setting called "Artifacts." This organises the content that users prompt Claude to generate - whether the outline for a novel or a simple computer game - in a window display alongside their chat with the AI.

Coupled with a new group subscription plan, Amodei said Artifacts was a step towards "being able to work collaboratively" and "being able to use your model to produce finished products."

Anthropic plans to release more AI models this year, including Claude 3.5 Opus, it said. "We want to have as fast a release cycle as we can, again, subject to our safety values," Amodei said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.