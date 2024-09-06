 Anthropic introduces Claude Enterprise plan to compete against OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise

Amazon-backed Anthropic has launched a new subscription plan for its enterprise users called Claude Enterprise. With this plan, the AI startup will be competing against OpenAI’s business offering, ChatGPT Enterprise.

Users will be able to upload relevant documents from the company with a much larger context window on to the AI chatbot. Scott White, a product manager at Anthropic, told CNBC that this will amount to 100 30-minute sales conversations, 100,000 lines of code or 15 full financial reports.

Claude will then analyse the information, answer questions about it, make graphics and simple web pages, or be customised into an AI chatbot that is more company-specific.

The plan will also regular users “activity feeds” so they can demonstrate how they’re using Claude Enterprise to newer users.

Previously released features like Claude Artifacts and Projects will also be included as a part of the enterprise plan so users can upload and edit content on common workspaces and tasks becomes more seamless.

There’s also a GitHub integration so engineering teams can sync their GitHub repos directly with Claude and use it for coding.

Companies can assign a primary owner to the workspace on Claude and give different levels of access to other participants depending on the project they’re working on and also being able to trace their activity for security compliance.

Anthropic hasn’t revealed the pricing of the subscription yet.

The startup also shared that they had been working on the beta version and had tested it among early adopters like Midjourney, IG Group, GitLab and Menlo Ventures, who is also an investor in Anthropic.

Earlier in June, the startup launched its most powerful large language model Claude 3.5 Sonnet after having rolled out a Team plan for smaller businesses.

Despite the popularity and buzz around AI startups like OpenAI and Anthropic, concerns are forming around revenue given the steep cost of compute that is involved while training AI models. Enterprise products could offer a steady stream of revenue for them as they scale.