Android fixes two critical remote code execution vulnerabilities with its March 2023 update

March 08, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Google released security updates for March 2023 for Android that fixed two critical remote code execution vulnerabilities.

The most severe security bug was found in the System component that could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed. The bug could also be exploited by remote attackers without the need for any user interaction, the company shared in its Android Security Bulletin.

Other security bugs with high-severity escalation of privilege, information disclosure and denial of services were also reported.

Additionally, Google addressed security bugs found to affect components sourced from MediaTek, Unisoc and Qualcomm.

Overall, the update addresses some 60 security bugs that were detected in the company’s mobile OS that affected different components. The fixes include bugs detected in components like Framework, System and Google Play.

Google also shared that Android device and chipset manufacturers have been informed about the security bugs and may publish security vulnerability details specific to their products. These include products from Google, Huawei, LGE, Motorola, Nokia and Samsung.

Users are advised to check for available security updates and install them on their devices. Users of older devices are recommended to switch to an active third-party Android distribution to receive the update in case their OEMs no longer support the devices.

The security bugs were fixed with two separate security patches, released within the span of a week.