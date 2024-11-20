Android 16 preview rolled out for developers

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 16 for developers. The company, which usually releases major Android previews in February, said they were shifting the timeline ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Android Authority reported a new feature which lowers the volume of continuous notifications when they’re from the same app. Users can go to Settings, Notifications and then enable Notification cooldown.

Also read | Google could put a Gemini button on the Android lock screen: Report

Other features included are the photo picker using which people can choose specific images and videos that they want to share directly through their apps. There’s also the updated version of Privacy Sandbox.

The update also had a preview of the Health Connect app which could allow users to share medical information and records via apps and medical devices like wearables or fitness trackers.

According to Google’s timeline, the first beta update for Android 16 should be available in January 2025 ahead of the public release in April.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.