Android 16 preview rolled out for developers

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 16 for developers. The company, which usually releases major Android previews in February, said they were shifting the timeline ahead.

Android Authority reported a new feature which lowers the volume of continuous notifications when they’re from the same app. Users can go to Settings, Notifications and then enable Notification cooldown.

Other features included are the photo picker using which people can choose specific images and videos that they want to share directly through their apps. There’s also the updated version of Privacy Sandbox.

The update also had a preview of the Health Connect app which could allow users to share medical information and records via apps and medical devices like wearables or fitness trackers.

According to Google’s timeline, the first beta update for Android 16 should be available in January 2025 ahead of the public release in April.