Google is planning to roll out Android 15 for their Pixel phones next month reportedly. The company is said to be working on the software until then to make it more stable, a report by Android Authority said.

While the tech giant did not respond to the outlet at first. Later, the company updated the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update saying that users waiting for the Android 15 update should “ignore OTA (over-the-air) until Android 15 is available in October.”

Meanwhile, Google is rumoured to release the source code for Android 15 sometime next week.

Usually, all major Android updates for Pixel devices are released along with the source code. However, this year, the release has been delayed mostly due to the Pixel 9 launch.

The update will be rolled out for all Pixel devices from Pixel 6 to the recently launched Pixel 9.