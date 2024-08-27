GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Android 15 update for Pixel to be rolled out in October

Google may release the source code for Android 15 sometime next week

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is planning to roll out Android 15 for their Pixel phones next month reportedly. 

FILE PHOTO: Google is planning to roll out Android 15 for their Pixel phones next month reportedly.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is planning to roll out Android 15 for their Pixel phones next month reportedly. The company is said to be working on the software until then to make it more stable, a report by Android Authority said. 

While the tech giant did not respond to the outlet at first. Later, the company updated the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update saying that users waiting for the Android 15 update should “ignore OTA (over-the-air) until Android 15 is available in October.” 

Meanwhile, Google is rumoured to release the source code for Android 15 sometime next week. 

Usually, all major Android updates for Pixel devices are released along with the source code. However, this year, the release has been delayed mostly due to the Pixel 9 launch. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The update will be rolled out for all Pixel devices from Pixel 6 to the recently launched Pixel 9.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.