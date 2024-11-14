ADVERTISEMENT

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 available for Google Pixel users

Updated - November 14, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Eligible Google Pixel owners can install the newly released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 to try out an improved experience that should be largely suitable for general use

The Hindu Bureau

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on most Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Users of Google Pixel 6 phones and most newer models can now install the Android 15 QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta 1 in order to try out an enhanced user experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest offering includes bug fixes, better stability, and improved performance, per the Android Developers release notes.

“Building on the initial release of Android 15, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then rolled out to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence through Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are delivered both to AOSP and to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops,” noted Android Developers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google ad change could affect millions of small businesses

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on most Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the release notes, it was mentioned that when trying out the new offering, there might be issues surrounding battery performance, app functioning, and accessibility features.

“Android 15 QPR2 builds on the updates in the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR1. This QPR release includes the next round of refinements such as bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance,” said Android Developers in its release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US