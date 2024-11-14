 />
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 available for Google Pixel users

Eligible Google Pixel owners can install the newly released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 to try out an improved experience that should be largely suitable for general use

Updated - November 14, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on most Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards [File]

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on most Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Users of Google Pixel 6 phones and most newer models can now install the Android 15 QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta 1 in order to try out an enhanced user experience.

The latest offering includes bug fixes, better stability, and improved performance, per the Android Developers release notes.

“Building on the initial release of Android 15, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then rolled out to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence through Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are delivered both to AOSP and to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops,” noted Android Developers.

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed on most Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards.

In the release notes, it was mentioned that when trying out the new offering, there might be issues surrounding battery performance, app functioning, and accessibility features.

“Android 15 QPR2 builds on the updates in the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR1. This QPR release includes the next round of refinements such as bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance,” said Android Developers in its release.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:15 pm IST

