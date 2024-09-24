ADVERTISEMENT

An OpenAI official account on X hacked by crypto scammers

Published - September 24, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Last year in June, company CTO Mira Murati’s X account was hacked into to promote the same token as were another researcher’s and a scientist’s X accounts three months ahead of that

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI’s official news account on X was hacked to promote a crypto fraud. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI’s official news account on X was hacked to promote a crypto fraud. The OpenAINewsroom account shared a new-deleted advertising a fake token called “$OPENAI”.

“We’re very happy to announce $OPEANAI: the token bridging the gap between Al and blockchain technology,” the post said. “All OpenAI users are eligible to claim a piece of $OPENAI’s initial supply. Holding $OPENAI will grant access to all of our future beta programs.” 

A link to a phishing site was included in the post that was a spoof version of OpenAI’s website where a “CLAIM $OPENAI” button showed up for users to claim cryptocurrency by connecting their wallets. 

This could seemingly lead to theft of user credentials. 

Last year in June, company CTO Mira Murati’s X account was hacked into to promote the same token as were another researcher’s and a scientist’s X accounts three months ahead of that. 

