An OpenAI official account on X hacked by crypto scammers

OpenAI’s official news account on X was hacked to promote a crypto fraud. The OpenAINewsroom account shared a new-deleted advertising a fake token called “$OPENAI”.

“We’re very happy to announce $OPEANAI: the token bridging the gap between Al and blockchain technology,” the post said. “All OpenAI users are eligible to claim a piece of $OPENAI’s initial supply. Holding $OPENAI will grant access to all of our future beta programs.”

A link to a phishing site was included in the post that was a spoof version of OpenAI’s website where a “CLAIM $OPENAI” button showed up for users to claim cryptocurrency by connecting their wallets.

This could seemingly lead to theft of user credentials.

Last year in June, company CTO Mira Murati’s X account was hacked into to promote the same token as were another researcher’s and a scientist’s X accounts three months ahead of that.

