An Indian startup is mapping potholes that Google maps doesn't show

30 December 2020 13:01 IST

The app could update users in real-time on road conditions while driving. It supports voice-guided turn by turn navigation, sends speed breaker alerts and helps find restaurants, toilets and mechanics.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Intents Mobi, a Gurugram-based startup, is making a navigation app that can send pothole alerts, a feature that is non-existent in Google maps.

The app called Intents Go is a free, privacy focussed, navigation app, aimed at making drives safer and easier.

Advertising

Advertising

"Intents Go tells you about broken road patches, waterlogging, traffic, blockades, speed cameras and more beforehand to ensure nothing catches you by surprise on your drive or ride," the company said in a statement.

The app could update users in real-time on road conditions while driving. It supports voice-guided turn by turn navigation, sends speed breaker alerts and helps find restaurants, toilets and mechanics.

The company says it won't collect users' personal data.

Intents Mobi estimates that more than 20 people lose their lives daily in India because of potholes and badly designed speed breakers.

Also Read Google's 3D maps to improve location tracking for Android users

Several people are injured in around 53 accidents every hour for no fault of their own and billions are wasted in material damages, the company said.

It estimates that there is a loss of around $20 million due to road accidents.

The company claims that the app has already mapped more than 1,50,000 kilometres and over 1,85,000 potholes.