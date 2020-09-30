Amsterdam, Helsinki first cities to introduce open AI registers

30 September 2020 09:42 IST

Several AI experiments are underway in different sectors of these cities, including chatbots to provide services anywhere at any time.

Amsterdam and Helsinki became the first two cities in the world to introduce an open Artificial Intelligence (AI) register that updates its residents about the city’s use of AI in public services.

Through the register, the cities aim to make AI in public services operate on same principles of responsibility, transparency and security as other activities they administer. The city officials believe openness will enable stronger shared participation in the development of AI.

“The wide-ranging utilisation of artificial intelligence is conditional on maintaining trust in the city's activities,” said Pasi Rautio, Project Manager of Helsinki City Data, AI and Robotisation project.

Several AI experiments are underway in different sectors of these cities, including chatbots to provide services anywhere at any time. The services have been compiled under one place in the new AI register.

Residents can find descriptions of the city's AI systems and study how AI is used in them. They can also provide feedback, and participate in research.

Some uses of AI in city services include suggesting books suitable for the library's customers, providing instructions for consulting, that can include childbirth & maternity counselling.

AI can also provide easy and rapid access to information, identification of objects or people, appropriate recommendations or more efficient traffic control.

The AI registers of the cities of Helsinki and Amsterdam are the first of their kind, but in future the AI registers are expected to become more common in other regions.

“The use of artificial intelligence is becoming more common in the world and its use will also increase in the future as it becomes more familiar as the city learns more about its applications,” said Touria Meliani, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam.