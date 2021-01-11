Among Us was most downloaded mobile game in 2020

Subway Surfers took the second spot with 227 million downloads, while Garena Free Fire bagged the third place with 218 million downloads.

Innersloth’s Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020, beating popular mobile games such as PUBG mobile, Roblox and Call of Duty.

According to the data released by Apptopia, Among Us hit 264 million downloads globally and 41 million downloads in the US alone.

Subway Surfers took the second spot with 227 million downloads, while Garena Free Fire bagged the third place with 218 million downloads.

Despite being the fourth most downloaded game with 175 million hits, PUBG mobile was the highest grossing game with $1.1 billion followed by Arena of Valor with $947 million and Pokemon Go with $757 million.

Among Us was also the most downloaded game in November 2020 globally, as per the Sensor Tower data. Released in 2018, the game became a pandemic hit, leading developers to postpone the sequel to focus on the original version.

The game also got popular on Twitch after famous YouTubers streamed the game on the live streaming platform.

After launching on Nintendo Switch recently, Among Us is coming to Xbox consoles this year and will be available through the Xbox Game Pass Service.

Among the apps, Tiktok was the most downloaded with 850 million downloads, followed by WhatsApp with 600 million and Facebook with 540 million. Tiktok was also the highest grossing app of 2020 generating $540 million.