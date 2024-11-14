 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMD to cut 4% of global workforce as it focuses on AI chip development

The company's research and development costs jumped close to 9% in the third quarter, while its total cost of sales rose by 11%

Published - November 14, 2024 09:50 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Advanced Micro Devices is laying off 4% of its global workforce, or about 1,000 employees.

FILE PHOTO: Advanced Micro Devices is laying off 4% of its global workforce, or about 1,000 employees. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Advanced Micro Devices is laying off 4% of its global workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as it directs efforts towards developing AI chips in a bid to compete against industry bellwether Nvidia.

AMD is regarded as the closest rival to Nvidia in the lucrative market for chips that form the brains of complex data centers that can process the large mounds of data used by generative AI technology like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"As a part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities, we are taking a number of targeted steps," an AMD spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Revenue in AMD's data center segment, which houses its AI graphics processors, jumped more than two-fold in the September quarter. On the other hand, the personal computer segment grew 29%, while sales in its gaming unit slumped about 69% during the period.

Analysts expect the data center unit to grow 98% in 2024, outpacing expected total revenue growth of 13%, according to an average of estimates compiled by LSEG.

The company has been investing heavily to develop AI chips which command high selling prices and are in high demand among so-called hyperscalers like Microsoft.

AMD plans to start mass production of a new version of its artificial-intelligence chip called the MI325X in the fourth quarter of the year. Ramping up production of AI chips is an expensive undertaking due to constrained manufacturing capacity.

The company's research and development costs jumped close to 9% in the third quarter, while its total cost of sales rose by 11%.

Shares of AMD have dropped more than 3% so far this year, as the company struggles to live up to investors' high expectations after Wall Street drove a two-fold surge in its shares last year, betting on the returns linked with AI technology.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:50 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.