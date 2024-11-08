 />
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor launched with focus on faster gaming

AMD has launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor as part of the Ryzen 9000 series, promising a faster gaming experience

Published - November 08, 2024 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor has 8 CPU cores [File]

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor has 8 CPU cores [File] | Photo Credit: AMD

AMD has launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor as part of the Ryzen 9000 series, with the Zen 5 architecture, eight CPU cores, and 16 threads.

AMD said the new processor would deliver “up to an average 8% gaming performance improvement compared to our last-gen generation and up to an average 20% faster than the competition.”

The new processor also features 2nd AMD Gen 3D V-Cache technology. The 64MB cache memory has been moved to below the processor, per the company. The total cache is 104MB.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor brings together the 4.7 GHz base clock speed with a 5.2 GHz max boost clock, as well as 120W TDP.

Intel, AMD team up to confront rising challenge from Arm

In the third quarter of the year, AMD reported revenue of $6.8 billion, representing a rise of 18% year-over-year.

“We delivered strong third quarter financial results with record revenue led by higher sales of EPYC and Instinct data center products and robust demand for our Ryzen PC processors. Looking forward, we see significant growth opportunities across our data center, client and embedded businesses driven by the insatiable demand for more compute,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su in a press release on October 29.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:34 am IST

