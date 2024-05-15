AMD launches new Ryzen 8 F- series processors 

AMD today announced the launch of its new Ryzen 8000 F-series processors. Aimed at entry level gaming and productivity systems, the series includes the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F processors, adding options without graphics to the existing 8000G processor family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMD Ryzen 8000 F-Series processors are optimized for efficiency with low power draw and are unlocked for higher overclocked performance at the touch of a button. Additionally, the 8700F comes equipped with a cutting-edge Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, a dedicated AI engine designed for the ultimate in AI efficiency, the company shared in a press release.

While the Ryzen 7 comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with up to 5.0GHz and 24MB cache, the Ryzen 5 comes gets 6 cores with 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz boost speed and 22MB cache memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the processors come with Wraith Stealth coolers and are being positioned as all-in-one desktop processors that can be paired with discrete graphics cards for gaming performance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Both the processors are available for purchase at major e-tail, retail, and SI partners. The AMD Ryzen 7 is priced at $269, while the Ryzen 5 is priced at $169 USD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.