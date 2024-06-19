AMD investigates claims of alleged data heist

Chipmaker AMD is looking into potential cyberattack that allegedly led to a threat actor accessing internal company data for future products, employee database and customer database.

ADVERTISEMENT

The threat actor is allegedly selling the stolen data which they claimed was obtained from an AMD.com breach this month.

AMD said it is aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen data and that it is working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data leak, a report from The Verge said.

Earlier, the threat actor behind the attack attempted to sell data stolen through alleged attacks on Europol, the Home Depot and the health insurance marketplace DC Health Link.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.