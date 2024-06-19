GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AMD investigates claims of alleged data heist

Threat actors are selling AMD data that includes data for future products that was allegedly stolen in a cyberattack  

Published - June 19, 2024 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chipmaker AMD is looking into potential cyberattack that allegedly led to a threat actor accessing internal company data.

Chipmaker AMD is looking into potential cyberattack that allegedly led to a threat actor accessing internal company data. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chipmaker AMD is looking into potential cyberattack that allegedly led to a threat actor accessing internal company data for future products, employee database and customer database.

The threat actor is allegedly selling the stolen data which they claimed was obtained from an AMD.com breach this month.

AMD said it is aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen data and that it is working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data leak, a report from The Verge said.

Earlier, the threat actor behind the attack attempted to sell data stolen through alleged attacks on Europol, the Home Depot and the health insurance marketplace DC Health Link.

