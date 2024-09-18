GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 27: HP, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, IQOO to take part

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale event is slated to begin on Friday, September 27 this year, with a number of tech and gadget companies set to offer discounts

Published - September 18, 2024 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A number of popular tech companies are slated to offer discounted products during the sale

A number of popular tech companies are slated to offer discounted products during the sale | Photo Credit: Amazon India

HP, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, and IQOO are just some of the tech and gadget companies set to take part in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale that begins this year on Friday, September 27.

Prime members will get access 24 hours earlier.

Amazon has promised that bestselling mobile phones will start at a price of ₹5,999 while mobile accessories will start at ₹89. Meanwhile, electronics and accessories are set to start at ₹199. Headphones will begin at ₹699 and smartwatches will begin from ₹799.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to begin on September 27

There are flexible payment plans as well as deals on large home appliances such as air conditioners.

Customers can shop in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi. They can also get a 10% instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards and Credit EMI

While more deals and discounts will be revealed closer to the actual day of the sale, some featured items that will see slashed prices include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Cream, 12GB, 256GB Storage), Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, and AI-enhanced HP Pavilion 16.

Apart from Amazon, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will also take place on September 27, so users will have a number of deals and discounts to check out on rival platforms.

Amazon mandates five days a week in office starting next year

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 promises to offer customers a wide selection, brand new product launches, great deals, convenient shopping experience, fast and reliable deliveries, easy & flexible payment options and much more. We are excited to enhance the festive spirit with our sellers, brand partners, delivery associates, and together we will spread the excitement of festive preparation for millions of households across India. We anticipate a promising festive season and invite customers to join us in our celebration of TaiyaariKaTyohaar!” said Vice President – Categories, Amazon India, Saurabh Srivastava, in a blog post.

