Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts for Prime members: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, iQOO phone prices drop

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members of the e-commerce platform, who were able to browse deals on tech and gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, home electronics, and large appliances.

A number of recognisable gadget brands are also taking part in the sale, which opens to non-Prime users on Friday (September 27, 2024).

While buying a phone during an e-commerce platform sale can be a good way to save money, customers should carry out their due diligence to make sure they are buying a device that will serve their needs in terms of battery life, storage capacity, camera specifications, and more.

They should also make sure the device is eligible for future OS upgrades and security patches.

In addition to this, some low prices advertised by Amazon involve extra terms and conditions, such as an exchange offer or stacked bank cards and coupons.

Let’s take a look at some of the smartphone discounts that have become available on the platform.