GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts for Prime members: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, iQOO phone prices drop

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members, with offers on phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, and iQOO

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members | Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members of the e-commerce platform, who were able to browse deals on tech and gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, home electronics, and large appliances.

A number of recognisable gadget brands are also taking part in the sale, which opens to non-Prime users on Friday (September 27, 2024).

While buying a phone during an e-commerce platform sale can be a good way to save money, customers should carry out their due diligence to make sure they are buying a device that will serve their needs in terms of battery life, storage capacity, camera specifications, and more.

They should also make sure the device is eligible for future OS upgrades and security patches.

In addition to this, some low prices advertised by Amazon involve extra terms and conditions, such as an exchange offer or stacked bank cards and coupons.

Let’s take a look at some of the smartphone discounts that have become available on the platform.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Limited time deals revealed for Apple, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola
SmartphoneOriginal PricePrice on Offer
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight₹59,600₹41,999
OnePlus 12R (Cool Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)₹42,999₹37,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 128GB Storage)₹74,999₹62,999
realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage)₹33,999₹29,998
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G (Luxe Marble, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹29,999₹24,998

Published - September 26, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / electronic commerce / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.