Amazon’s Explore lets you tour virtually

01 October 2020 21:53 IST

Amazon’s Explore will allow users to learn, shop and go on virtual tours through an interactive live streaming session within the comfort of their home.

Each experience is a one-on-one session with a host live-streaming on location in real-time. It is a one-way video, two-way audio stream. Users can see their hosts, ask questions and listen to them while they are not visible to the hosts. Hosts can be tour guides, teachers or personal shoppers who know the best places to go and things to see.

Users can also customise the experiences as each one of them is a one-on-one-session. It allows the users to skip parts or even change direction, which is planned by the host for the session. They can ask the hosts to focus on the aspects that draws their interest the most.

Taking a virtual experience with Amazon is easy. Users can choose an experience, fix a time for the session, and sign in to their Amazon accounts on the scheduled time. They can click in to Session page from “Your Orders” and their hosts will connect them from there.

Most of the sessions are 30-60 minutes long with the option to cancel or reschedule them at least 24 hours before the experience starts.

The platform also allows users to learn new things through virtual lessons of new arts and crafts, cooking techniques and recipes, and languages.

To access Amazon Explore, users will need a laptop or desktop computer as it does not work on a phone or tablet. They also need to have an updated Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox browser, headphones or speakers, and a high-speed internet of 5 Mbps or more.