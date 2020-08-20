Amazon’s algorithm shows Senna as the fastest F1 driver in 40 years

20 August 2020 10:56 IST

The algorithm for deciding the ‘Fastest Driver’ ranked drivers based on lap time difference. It created a hypothetical qualifying session where all the drivers competed against each other in the same car for one qualifying lap.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Amazon web services built a machine-learning algorithm for Formula 1 to find the fastest driver in the last four decades. It declared Ayrton Senna as the fastest driver in 40 years.

The Brazillian F1 driver took 65 pole positions in his career sadly truncated by his demise at the San Marion Grand Prix in 1994. Both Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, second and third respectively among the top 20 drivers in the Formula 1 circuit, have surpassed this figure, but they have acknowledged Senna’s superiority at different times in the past.

Advertising

Advertising

The algorithm for deciding the ‘Fastest Driver’ ranked drivers based on lap time difference. It created a hypothetical qualifying session where all the drivers competed against each other in the same car for one qualifying lap.

The performance was then compared with the driver's teammate over time to build a web of interlinked performance data. The data showed Senna at the top, 0.114 seconds faster than Schumacher, and 0.275 seconds faster than Hamilton.

The algorithm used only lap timing data available with Formula 1. It then normalized the data across years to come out with the results.

According to Formula 1, the algorithm analysed only the raw speed to identify the quickest drivers.

“There's not much ambiguity about that single data point, so that's the data point that we're using,” said Formula 1’s Director of Data Systems Rob Smedley.

AWS’s machine learning software scanned through timesheets from every qualifying session since 1983. To create a fair ranking, it excluded outliers like crashes, car failures, changing weather conditions in a qualifying session and age from the dataset.

The algorithm gave a higher ranking to the drivers who either dominated their team mates over time, or those who showed up well against strong team mates.