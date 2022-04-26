Amazon workers in Canada’s Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote

The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company’s LDJ5 sortation center, as employees begin voting to unionize a second warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. April 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 26, 2022 09:21 IST

The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku.