Amazon workers in Canada’s Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote
The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku.
A Teamsters group, which represents roughly 7,000 Amazon.com Inc fulfillment centre workers across Canada's Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Labour Board to hold a vote for union representation.
The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, the group said in a statement on Monday.
