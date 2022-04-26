Amazon workers in Canada’s Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote

The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku.

The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company’s LDJ5 sortation center, as employees begin voting to unionize a second warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. April 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Teamsters group, which represents roughly 7,000 Amazon.com Inc fulfillment centre workers across Canada's Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Labour Board to hold a vote for union representation. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, the group said in a statement on Monday.



