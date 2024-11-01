Amazon won’t release new Alexa until 2025: Report

Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed and the new voice assistant meant for smarter AI-powered features won’t be available until 2025, per The Verge.

The company announced a new Alexa in September 2023. At that time Amazon was looking to AI startup Anthropic for support to spruce up its voice assistant with Gen AI features. But by early this year that plan wasn’t looking optimistic. Until sometime ago, users were able to access the beta version of Alexa using an Echo but that has been cut off now.

The report also pointed out Alexa was finding it harder to perform some of its usual tasks like turning off the lights and answering complex queries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.