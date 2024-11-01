ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon won’t release new Alexa until 2025: Report

Published - November 01, 2024 11:59 am IST

Until sometime ago, users were able to access the beta version of Alexa using an Echo but that has been cut off now

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed until 2025. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed and the new voice assistant meant for smarter AI-powered features won’t be available until 2025, per The Verge

The company announced a new Alexa in September 2023. At that time Amazon was looking to AI startup Anthropic for support to spruce up its voice assistant with Gen AI features. But by early this year that plan wasn’t looking optimistic. Until sometime ago, users were able to access the beta version of Alexa using an Echo but that has been cut off now. 

The report also pointed out Alexa was finding it harder to perform some of its usual tasks like turning off the lights and answering complex queries.

