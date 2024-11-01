GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon won’t release new Alexa until 2025: Report

Until sometime ago, users were able to access the beta version of Alexa using an Echo but that has been cut off now

Published - November 01, 2024 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed until 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed until 2025. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s Alexa revamp has been delayed and the new voice assistant meant for smarter AI-powered features won’t be available until 2025, per The Verge

The company announced a new Alexa in September 2023. At that time Amazon was looking to AI startup Anthropic for support to spruce up its voice assistant with Gen AI features. But by early this year that plan wasn’t looking optimistic. Until sometime ago, users were able to access the beta version of Alexa using an Echo but that has been cut off now. 

The report also pointed out Alexa was finding it harder to perform some of its usual tasks like turning off the lights and answering complex queries.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:59 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.