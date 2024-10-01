ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon wins partial dismissal of U.S. FTC's antitrust lawsuit

Published - October 01, 2024 09:24 am IST

Amazon.com won partial dismissal of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit accusing it of maintaining illegal monopolies

Reuters

Amazon asked U.S. District Judge John Chun to dismiss the case in December, saying the FTC had raised no evidence of harm to consumers [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon.com Inc. won partial dismissal of a U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit accusing it of maintaining illegal monopolies, though the details of the ruling by a federal court in Seattle on Monday were not immediately clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FTC has accused the online retailer of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain dominance among online superstores and marketplaces. Amazon asked U.S. District Judge John Chun to dismiss the case in December, saying the FTC had raised no evidence of harm to consumers.

Former Amazon seller sues Indian watchdog over antitrust probe

Chun issued a sealed ruling, partially granting Amazon's motion. The FTC will be allowed to continue to pursue any claims the judge did not permanently dismiss, court records showed.

Chun also ruled the case will be tried in two parts, rejecting Amazon's bid to have the FTC present evidence of the alleged violations and its proposed remedies in the same trial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US