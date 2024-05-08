Amazon to show ads in Prime Video subs when content is paused: Report 

May 08, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Amazon announced it will introduce new types of advertisements to its video streaming service. The new advertisements include shoppable carousel ads, interactive pause ads, and interactive trivia ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company further said advertisers could buy these new displays to be shown “across the vast majority of content on Prime Video, wherever it’s streamed”, a report from Arstechnica said.

While the pause ads will be visible during Prime Video TV shows, movies and live sports, with carousel ads users will be pushed to shop on “a sliding lineup of” products during ad breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Prime Video, hitting pause will also bring up a translucent ad featuring brand messaging and imagery along with the option to add items to cart or learn more about the product.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Amazon’s trivia themed ads will appear during shows, movies and live sports, these ads will offer rewards like Amazon shopping credits to entice users.

Amazon Prime Video is not the first streaming platform that will show ads when users pause content. Other platforms, including Hulu have similar avenues to show ads.

Earlier in January, Netflix signalled that it will try to justify its higher subscription prices and try to reel in more advertisers to a low-cost plan that includes commercials. Online content streaming platforms are increasingly looking at low-cost subscriptions with advertisements to fuel revenue growth after they witnessed a drop in new subscriber sign-ups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.