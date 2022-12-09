  1. EPaper
Amazon to roll out TikTok-like shopping experience in social commerce push

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation

December 09, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Reuters
A file photo of the Amazon logo.

A file photo of the Amazon logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will roll out a TikTok-like feed on its e-commerce app, hoping to attract new shoppers through a stream of photos and videos from their favorite influencers.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation. The feature is also geared at enticing young audience who respond to formats like short videos, popularized by TikTok and Instagram.

Users can access the feed by clicking on a "light bulb" button on the bottom bar in the Amazon app. The feature will be available to select U.S. users early this month and roll out to all users in the country over the coming months.

Amazon has warned that its fourth-quarter sales could fall below expectations, and it recently moved to cut thousands of corporate roles.

