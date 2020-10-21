Amazon to pay select U.S. customers for sharing non-Amazon purchase receipts

Consumers can upload 10 eligible receipts in a month, by clicking pictures of the receipts using the Amazon Shopper Panel app for Android and iOS.

Amazon has introduced a new programme that will pay participants sharing their purchase receipts from non-Amazon stores, and taking short surveys.

Further, participants will be able to earn additional rewards for completing short surveys about brands or products.

The Seattle-based company said it will delete any sensitive information, such as prescription information from drug store receipts. Also, the participants have the option to delete previously uploaded receipts at any time.

Personal information of the participants will be stored securely and handled as per Amazon’s privacy policy, and they can stop using the app, sharing receipts, or answering survey questions at any time, the company added.

Receipts for purchases made within the past 30 days from grocery stores, drug stores, department stores, restaurants, movie theatres, and theme parks will be considered, according to Amazon.

The programme is available in the US, and is invite-only at this point of time. Interested users can download the app to join the waitlist and will be notified via email, the company noted.

The e-commerce giant says the participation will help brands offer better products and make ads more relevant on Amazon.