Amazon to launch low-bandwidth network this year in US

Amazon will launch Sidewalk, a low-bandwidth network, this year in the US to help people connect smart devices within their neighbourhood.
The network will use Bluetooth technology and radio signals to simplify device setup, and to extend low-bandwidth to work across range of devices.
The e-commerce giant said it will make Echo devices support Sidewalk later this year. Customers will be able to use this network to set up new echo devices, or locate devices connected to Sidewalk.
Echo customers with eligible devices will be able to use Echo as a Bluetooth Sidewalk Bridge and connect or reconnect compatible devices to their router. They will also be able to share their network within the neighbourhood. It did not reveal how a particular device is made eligible.
The Jeff Bezos-owned company said it uses three layers of encryption to ensure privacy and security. It has also said all applications and devices should follow same encryption standards while using the network.
It will ensure that neighbours and owners of other devices cannot view the data sent from the customers’ devices, when they pool their bandwidth with them.
Amazon’s network caps upload limit and bandwidth to save internet for customers who share a fraction of their network within the neighbourhood.
