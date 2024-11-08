 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon to invest $1.3 billion in Italy data centre business

Amazon's computing unit AWS on Thursday said it planned to invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Italy over the next five years

Published - November 08, 2024 09:54 am IST - MILAN

Reuters
AWS would expand its data centre operations in Milan, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday [File]

AWS would expand its data centre operations in Milan, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon's computing unit AWS on Thursday said it planned to invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Italy over the next five years in a further expansion of its data centre business in the country.

The plan was part of the tech giant's effort to boost its cloud offer in Europe under which AWS launched its first cloud region in Italy in 2020 with the prospect to invest 2 billion euros by 2029.

The investment would support up to 5,500 jobs through 2029 across the AWS data centre supply chain, the company said in a statement.

Amazon AWS CEO: Quit if you don't want to return to office

Jobs will range from construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the broader local economy, it added.

Reuters first reported in May Amazon Web Service (AWS) was in talks with Rome to invest billions of euros in the expansion of its business in the country.

The unit counts luxury carmaker Ferrari and insurer Assicurazioni Generali among its customers in the country, its website showed.

AWS would expand its data centre operations in Milan, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

In May it has unveiled a 15.7 billion euros investment in data centres in Spain's northeastern Aragon region, and planned to invest in Germany 7.8 billion euros through 2040.

Published - November 08, 2024 09:54 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Italy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.