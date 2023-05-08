ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon to develop AI tools that can generate photos, videos for businesses

May 08, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Amazon is building a team to work on AI tools that will allow merchants to generate photos and videos for advertising on its platforms

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon is building a team to work on AI tools to allow merchants to generate photos and videos for advertising. | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon is putting together a team to develop AI tools that will generate images and videos for advertising campaigns run by businesses on its platforms.

The move comes as part of the company’s efforts to diversify its advertisement business, The Information reported.

The ecommerce giant is looking to expand its advertising business by selling spots on its free video-streaming service, Freevee, audio ads on Amazon Music, and digital ads on screens inside Amazon Fresh, the report noted.

The report comes after the company reported an increase in net sales by 9% to $127.4 billion in the March ending quarter. Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment sales jumped 16% to $21.4 billion.

Earlier in April, Amazon said it was building large language model (LLM) more powerful than its voice-powered Alexa.

