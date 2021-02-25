Amazon teams up with Mahindra, deploys nearly 100 EVs for deliveries

Amazon deploys nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers for deliveries in seven cities. | Picture by special arrangement.

25 February 2021 10:34 IST

Last year, the e-commerce giant had announced that it will include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet in India by 2025.

Amazon India has partnered with Mahindra Electric to expand its delivery fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. It has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers in seven cities.

The e-commerce giant said in a blog post that the EVs have been deployed in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners.

“We believe, this will redefine India’s logistics and last-mile delivery needs and at the same time help Mahindra and Amazon to achieve our sustainability goals,” Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu, said in a release. “Treo Zor offers a unique customer value proposition with best-in-industry power of 8 kW, and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg.”

Mahindra’s EV provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, enabling delivery partners to conveniently charge the vehicles in different places. The vehicle also uses drive by wire technology to reduce driving fatigue.

Last year, the e-commerce giant had announced that it will include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet in India by 2025. The company has committed an additional 1,00,000 electric vehicles in its global delivery fleet by 2030.

Amazon had signed the Climate Pledge in September 2019, which states that the company will be net-zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses.

“We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations,” Akhil Saxena, VP at Amazon, said in a release. “We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders.”