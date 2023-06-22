ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon sued by U.S. regulator over thwarting attempts to cancel Prime membership

June 22, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The FTC said it was taking action against Amazon for tricking users into signing up for Amazon Prime and then making it hard for them to cancel their subscription

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon has been sued by the Federal Trade Commission (File) | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon has been sued by the Federal Trade Commission after it “knowingly duped millions of consumers” into signing up for an Amazon Prime membership and then made it difficult for them cancel the service, according to a press release from the FTC on Wednesday.

The release said that for years, Amazon has used ‘dark patterns’ or user interface manipulations in order to trick users into signing up for its Prime membership and then stopping them from cancelling the membership by making this process complicated.

The FTC also alleged that Amazon delayed or stopped changes that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel their Prime membership.

ALSO READ
Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks after EU complaints

According to the regulator, it was hard for consumers to shop on the e-commerce site without automatically signing up for the $14.99 per month Prime membership, as opting out of this was made confusing on the platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, in a statement, calling out ‘dark patterns’ in digital markets.

Amazon’s complicated Prime cancellation process has also come under fire in the European Union. The company agreed to make the process simpler there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US