HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon sued by U.S. regulator over thwarting attempts to cancel Prime membership

The FTC said it was taking action against Amazon for tricking users into signing up for Amazon Prime and then making it hard for them to cancel their subscription

June 22, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon has been sued by the Federal Trade Commission (File)

Amazon has been sued by the Federal Trade Commission (File) | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon has been sued by the Federal Trade Commission after it “knowingly duped millions of consumers” into signing up for an Amazon Prime membership and then made it difficult for them cancel the service, according to a press release from the FTC on Wednesday.

The release said that for years, Amazon has used ‘dark patterns’ or user interface manipulations in order to trick users into signing up for its Prime membership and then stopping them from cancelling the membership by making this process complicated.

The FTC also alleged that Amazon delayed or stopped changes that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel their Prime membership.

ALSO READ
Amazon to allow Prime users to unsubscribe in two clicks after EU complaints

According to the regulator, it was hard for consumers to shop on the e-commerce site without automatically signing up for the $14.99 per month Prime membership, as opting out of this was made confusing on the platform.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, in a statement, calling out ‘dark patterns’ in digital markets.

Amazon’s complicated Prime cancellation process has also come under fire in the European Union. The company agreed to make the process simpler there.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / electronic commerce

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.