Amazon registers 80% buyers from smaller cities this festival season sale

While mobile phone sales dominated online festive sales, over 1.5 million new customers shopped from Amazon Fashion and Beauty

PTI New Delhi
October 22, 2022 11:57 IST

While mobile phone sales dominated online festive sales, over 1.5 million new customers shopped from Amazon Fashion and Beauty

E-commerce platform Amazon India has recorded the highest growth in the festive season sale, with 80% of the buyers coming from tier 2 and beyond towns.

Mobiles and accessories saw strong double-digit growth this season as compared to Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2021 and 5 times higher when compared to average business days, with 80% of customers coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

While the company did not disclose details of overall sales that it registered during AGIF 2022, Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said "it has been the best-ever festival sale" for the company.

Amazon claims to have seen participation from 11 lakh sellers, which includes 2 lakh local stores.

"More than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales. Over 650 sellers became crorepatis (over Rs 1 crore sales) and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis (over Rs 1 lakh sales)," Tiwary said.

Mobile phone sales dominated online festive sales and Amazon too recorded traction for 5G smartphones.

The e-commerce platform saw a strong uptake in the mid-range price segment with around 80 per cent sold in sub-Rs 15,000 category.

"More than 10 lakhs customers bought smartphones for the first time on Amazon.in. Customers preferred brands were Xiaomi, Samsung (M Series), realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Apple," Amazon said in the festive season sales report.

Over 1.5 million new customers shopped from Amazon Fashion and Beauty, with more than 85% from tier 2 cities and beyond, the report said.

Most of the buyers used credit cards for purchasing products on the platform.

Festival-themed fake ads target Indian customers on social media

"Overall credit card (including CBCC and EMI) has the highest transaction share (47%) - so overall credit card was the most preferred option for shopping on Amazon.in during GIF, with every 1 in 2 transactions on a credit card," Tiwary said.

Every 8 out of 10 shoppers had access to credit through products like Amazon Pay Later, debit card EMI, credit card EMI, NBFC EMI (easy monthly instalment) etc.

"1 out 4 purchases were made on EMI and 3 out of 4 EMI purchases were on No cost EMI.Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4 times this festive season versus the average business day; With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed the milestone of 6 million registrations," the report said.

