Amazon Prime Video may get ad-supported tier: Report

June 08, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Amazon is reportedly in discussions to bring about an ad-supported tier for Prime Video

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon is looking into introducing an advertisement supported tier as part of its Prime Video streaming service, reported The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The discussions are relatively recent, according to the outlet, and are still in the starting phase.

An ad-supported tier could also mean more ads being shown to existing subscribers, to nudge them towards paying for a higher-priced ad-free plan, said WSJ. The ad breaks, while reportedly short in duration, do not yet have a set number of minutes.

The highest tier of an Amazon Prime membership in India costs ₹1,499 while a lite version is priced at ₹999.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

According to WSJ, Amazon is also negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount to bring ad-supported versions of their offerings to watchers.

Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied the reports of an ad-supported tier.

