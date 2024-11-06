Amazon Prime Video launches AI-powered recaps for TV shows

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - November 06, 2024 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Amazon Prime Video has launched a new feature called X-Ray Recaps to help users catch up quickly on shows.

Amazon Prime Video has launched a new feature called X-Ray Recaps to help users catch up quickly on shows. Users can generate short summaries of entire seasons or an episode or even portions of an episode without risking any spoilers. 

“Whether you’re a few minutes into a new episode, halfway through a season, or took a break from watching a series and need a refresher, X-Ray Recaps delivers short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details that can be accessed at any point in your viewing experience,” Prime Video noted in a blog post making the announcement. 

Built on Amazon Bedrock, their AWS service which is specialised to build and scale AI apps, X-Recaps used custom AI models to analyse the content and generate these summaries. Amazon also applied guardrails so the text was concise and spoiler-free, the post added. 

The feature is currently in beta and will be released to Fire TV customers in the U.S. X-Ray Recaps will then be expanded to other devices by the end of 2024. 

