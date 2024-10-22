Amazon Prime Video India to show ads in movies and TV shows in 2025

Amazon announced that Prime viewers in India will begin seeing advertisements included in their movies and TV shows next year as the company continues to expand in India and invest in its entertainment offerings.

“To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in 2025, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements in India. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” said Amazon in a blog post, adding that it would also offer a new ad-free payment tier later on, and that it would not change the current price of Prime memberships in 2025.

Amazon said that it would email Prime members several weeks in advance so that they can decide whether to watch movies and TV shows with ads, or sign up for an ad-free option.

“This change will not have any impact on Prime Lite subscribers, who have access to Prime Video’s full library of content, on any single device (TV or mobile) in 720p High-Definition with ads,” said Amazon in its blog post.

Apart from streaming content, Prime members get benefits such as early access to deals and discounts during the e-commerce giant’s sales festivals.