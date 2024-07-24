Amazon is using generative AI in order to make its Prime Video user interface simpler, cleaner, and easier to use, said the company, as it noted that the update was being rolled out and would reach users all over the world in several weeks.

Notable changes will include a new bar on the screen to navigate by content type, and the ability to browse, sign up, and manage active add-on subscriptions through the navigation bar. In addition to this, Amazon said it was bringing improved recommendations and clarity around the content included with a Prime membership. The e-commerce giant also promised a simple and intuitive streaming experience.

“With more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing,” said Amazon in a blog post.

“Plus, we’re making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions,” it said.

Amazon noted that even those with older devices would be able to access the refreshed Prime Video experience.

