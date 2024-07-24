GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Prime Video gets Gen AI lift to enhance user experience

Amazon is using generative AI to make its Prime Video user interface simpler, cleaner, and easier to use

Updated - July 24, 2024 02:35 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 02:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Notable changes will include a new bar on the screen to navigate by content type [File]

Notable changes will include a new bar on the screen to navigate by content type [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon is using generative AI in order to make its Prime Video user interface simpler, cleaner, and easier to use, said the company, as it noted that the update was being rolled out and would reach users all over the world in several weeks.

Notable changes will include a new bar on the screen to navigate by content type, and the ability to browse, sign up, and manage active add-on subscriptions through the navigation bar. In addition to this, Amazon said it was bringing improved recommendations and clarity around the content included with a Prime membership. The e-commerce giant also promised a simple and intuitive streaming experience.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Amazon is working on an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Report

“With more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing,” said Amazon in a blog post.

“Plus, we’re making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions,” it said.

Amazon noted that even those with older devices would be able to access the refreshed Prime Video experience.

