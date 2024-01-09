January 09, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Amazon Prime Gaming has unveiled its January 2024 line-up of games that includes four titles. If you have subscribed to an Amazon Prime subscription, you will get access to monthly game releases and exclusive perks via Prime Gaming.

“Endling - Extinction is Forever,” was made available on the platform on January 4 as the first game for this month. In the game, players get a chance to step into the paws of the last surviving mother fox, grappling with real-world environmental issues in a touching narrative. The game has received accolades, including a BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment and underscores the irreversible impact of ecological damage.

Following suit on January 11 is “Apico,” a beekeeping simulator game which combines genetics, crafting, exploration, and collection in a charming pixel art style. The game allows users to either play solo or in online co-op with up to four friends.

“Atari Mania,” will be available on the platform starting January 18. This nostalgic journey intertwines classic gaming elements with an original twist, featuring mini-games, boss battles, and delightful Easter eggs for avid fans.

Wrapping up the month on January 25 is “Yars: Recharged,” a revival of the 1982 classic. With 30 waves of arcade mayhem and an additional 30 missions, the game captures the essence of the arcade era while infusing it with striking new graphics and bullet hell moments.