ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon planning a standalone app for sports, report says

January 02, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

E-commerce giant Amazon’s chief Andy Jassy said the company would continue to invest in live sports, but there is no launch date for a standalone sports app yet

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Amazon logo | Photo Credit: AP

Amazon is planning to create a standalone app for watching sports, The Information reported in December.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The report comes as Amazon chief Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” in which the company will continue to invest.

Amazon’s sports content is currently included in the company’s main Prime Video platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has continued to focus on Prime Video and live sports content.

Amazon has started offering original sports talk shows on Prime Video besides streaming live sports events like NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches, and Yankees baseball games.

Prime Video also streamed India’s first live cricket match series on its platform in the month of November.

The company has not disclosed any launch date for the standalone sports app.

ALSO READ
Amazon India layoffs are illegal, IT labour union says

Currently, some of the rivals of Prime Video like Hotstar, Sony, and Netflix do not have a separate app for streaming sports. Sports content is included in the main apps only.

Hotstar and Sony stream live sports, but Netflix does not.

Amazon has been reviewing its unprofitable businesses recently and the company has also announced plans to lay off employees.

Through the creation of a standalone sports streaming app, the company might be exploring other revenue streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US