Amazon planning a standalone app for sports, report says

January 02, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Amazon is planning to create a standalone app for watching sports, The Information reported in December.

The report comes as Amazon chief Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” in which the company will continue to invest.

Amazon’s sports content is currently included in the company’s main Prime Video platform.

It has continued to focus on Prime Video and live sports content.

Amazon has started offering original sports talk shows on Prime Video besides streaming live sports events like NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches, and Yankees baseball games.

Prime Video also streamed India’s first live cricket match series on its platform in the month of November.

The company has not disclosed any launch date for the standalone sports app.

Currently, some of the rivals of Prime Video like Hotstar, Sony, and Netflix do not have a separate app for streaming sports. Sports content is included in the main apps only.

Hotstar and Sony stream live sports, but Netflix does not.

Amazon has been reviewing its unprofitable businesses recently and the company has also announced plans to lay off employees.

Through the creation of a standalone sports streaming app, the company might be exploring other revenue streams.