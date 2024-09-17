Amazon mandates five days a week in office starting next year

Amazon.com said on Monday it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

"We are also going to bring back assigned desk arrangements in locations that were previously organized that way, including the U.S. headquarters locations (Puget Sound and Arlington)," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees.

As part of an organizational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

In May last year, employees at Amazon's Seattle headquarters staged a walkout protesting changes to the ecommerce giant's climate policy, layoffs and a return-to-office mandate.