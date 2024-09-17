GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon mandates five days a week in office starting next year

As part of an organizational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025

Published - September 17, 2024 09:51 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com said it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com said it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

Amazon.com said on Monday it would require employees to return to the office five days per week, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

"We are also going to bring back assigned desk arrangements in locations that were previously organized that way, including the U.S. headquarters locations (Puget Sound and Arlington)," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees.

Amazon Prime Day is a major cause of injuries for workers

As part of an organizational restructuring, Amazon is looking to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

In May last year, employees at Amazon's Seattle headquarters staged a walkout protesting changes to the ecommerce giant's climate policy, layoffs and a return-to-office mandate.

