Amazon launches ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ in India starting ₹89

Amazon has launched its first mobile-only video plan in India, and is collaborating with Bharti Airtel for the roll out.

The ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ is a single user plan with SD quality streaming, available at an introductory price of ₹89. All Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.

“India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices,” Jay Marine, VP, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said in a statement.

“With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content.”

After the 30 day-free trial, Airtel customers can continue the mobile-only video plan with pre-paid recharges starting at ₹89, for 28-days, including 6GB data or choose a ₹299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day, the ecommerce giant noted.

“We are happy to partner with Amazon to democratize quality digital entertainment in India,” Bharti Airtel COO Shashwat Sharma, said.