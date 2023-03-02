ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon launches new Echo Dot with motion and temperature sensors

March 02, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The 5th Gen Echo Dot comes with improved audio, motion detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon launched the 5th Gen Echo Dot with an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon on Thursday launched the 5th gen of Echo Dot in India with improved audio, motion detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls. The smart speaker is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish.

It is compatible with Bluetooth so users can also play music from their smartphones on the Echo Dot apart from having free and subscription-based music streaming services such as Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and others.

The Echo Dot 5th Gen has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls. It is being powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

ALSO READ
Portronics Talk Two Conference Speaker Review | A nifty alternative to your laptop speakers

With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection and temperature sensor, Echo Dot can set up smart home routines with compatible electronics to ‘automatically switch on the room lights on entering the room’ and ‘automatically switch on AC if the room gets too warm’, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen will be sold at an introductory price of ₹4,999, between 2nd to 4th March 2023, available on Amazon and other mainline retail channels.

ALSO READ
Jabra launches Elite 5 TWS with hybrid ANC

“We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US